U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Michael Czyrnik, the executive officer for Recruiting Station Sacramento, virtually introduces himself to high school educators during the COVID-19 pandemic on Sept. 14, 2020. Marine Corps recruiters have changed the way they are approaching school interactions through virtual class talks, interviews, and other methods in response to the obstacles faced during COVID-19. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jocelyn Ontiveros)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2020 22:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|776132
|VIRIN:
|200914-M-WK015-286
|Filename:
|DOD_108097790
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Captain Michael Czyrnik greeting to local schools (B-Roll), by Sgt Jocelyn Ontiveros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT