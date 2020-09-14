Captain Michael Czyrnik greeting to local schools (B-Roll)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Michael Czyrnik, the executive officer for Recruiting Station Sacramento, virtually introduces himself to high school educators during the COVID-19 pandemic on Sept. 14, 2020. Marine Corps recruiters have changed the way they are approaching school interactions through virtual class talks, interviews, and other methods in response to the obstacles faced during COVID-19. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jocelyn Ontiveros)