    Captain Michael Czyrnik greeting to local schools (B-Roll)

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2020

    Video by Sgt. Jocelyn Ontiveros 

    12th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Michael Czyrnik, the executive officer for Recruiting Station Sacramento, virtually introduces himself to high school educators during the COVID-19 pandemic on Sept. 14, 2020. Marine Corps recruiters have changed the way they are approaching school interactions through virtual class talks, interviews, and other methods in response to the obstacles faced during COVID-19. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jocelyn Ontiveros)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2020
    Date Posted: 12.10.2020 22:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 776132
    VIRIN: 200914-M-WK015-286
    Filename: DOD_108097790
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 
    Hometown: SACRAMENTO, CA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Captain Michael Czyrnik greeting to local schools (B-Roll), by Sgt Jocelyn Ontiveros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    greetings
    pandemic
    recruiting
    virtual
    high schools
    covid-19

