Paratroopers Conduct Exercise Devil Storm

Paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct a nighttime airborne operation during Exercise Devil Storm on Dec. 8, 2020, Fort Bragg, N.C. The Devil Brigade participated in this exercise as part of their ongoing effort to create and maintain unbeatable little groups of Paratroopers (LGOP) capable of victory under any conditions. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jeremy Bennett)
Date Taken:
|12.08.2020
Date Posted:
|12.10.2020 13:26
Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
