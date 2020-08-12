Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Paratroopers Conduct Exercise Devil Storm

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jeremy Bennett 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct a nighttime airborne operation during Exercise Devil Storm on Dec. 8, 2020, Fort Bragg, N.C. The Devil Brigade participated in this exercise as part of their ongoing effort to create and maintain unbeatable little groups of Paratroopers (LGOP) capable of victory under any conditions. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jeremy Bennett)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2020
    Date Posted: 12.10.2020 13:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 776076
    VIRIN: 201208-A-QM437-001
    Filename: DOD_108096646
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Paratroopers Conduct Exercise Devil Storm, by SSG Jeremy Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    82nd airborne division
    airborne
    all the way

