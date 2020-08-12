Paratroopers Conduct Exercise Devil Storm

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct a nighttime airborne operation during Exercise Devil Storm on Dec. 8, 2020, Fort Bragg, N.C. The Devil Brigade participated in this exercise as part of their ongoing effort to create and maintain unbeatable little groups of Paratroopers (LGOP) capable of victory under any conditions. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jeremy Bennett)