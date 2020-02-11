Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Montana State Prison State Active Duty News Feature

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MT, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2020

    Video by Spc. Emily Simonson and Master Sgt. Michael Touchette

    Montana National Guard Public Affairs Office

    On Sept. 25, 60 Montana National Guard Soldiers were put on state active duty orders to assist the Montana State Prison's efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 among the inmates.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2020
    Date Posted: 12.10.2020 13:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 776072
    VIRIN: 201102-Z-BF054-177
    Filename: DOD_108096628
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: MT, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Montana State Prison State Active Duty News Feature, by SPC Emily Simonson and MSgt Michael Touchette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Montana National Guard
    Montana
    National Guard
    COVID-19
    COVID Response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT