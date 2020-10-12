Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps of Engineers highlights water management in Cumberland River Basin

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2020

    Video by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    This water management video highlights how the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District operates its 10 dam projects in the Cumberland River Basin to support flood risk management, commercial navigation, hydropower production, water supply, environmental stewardship, and recreation. (USACE video by Lee Roberts. Mark Rankin, David Quint and Anthony Rodino contributed.)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2020
    Date Posted: 12.10.2020 13:16
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US 

    This work, Corps of Engineers highlights water management in Cumberland River Basin, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Video highlights water management in Cumberland River Basin

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Water Management
    Nashville District
    Flood Risk Management
    Cumberland River Basin

