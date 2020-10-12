This water management video highlights how the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District operates its 10 dam projects in the Cumberland River Basin to support flood risk management, commercial navigation, hydropower production, water supply, environmental stewardship, and recreation. (USACE video by Lee Roberts. Mark Rankin, David Quint and Anthony Rodino contributed.)
This work, Corps of Engineers highlights water management in Cumberland River Basin, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Video highlights water management in Cumberland River Basin
