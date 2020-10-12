Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charleston Harbor Post 45 Deepening Project Overview

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2020

    Video by Sean McBride 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District has been working on the Charleston Harbor Post 45 Deepening Project since 2010 and is nearing completion. Learn more about the history of the project and the future.

    Date Taken: 12.10.2020
    Date Posted: 12.10.2020 13:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 776058
    VIRIN: 201210-O-FL382-112
    Filename: DOD_108096473
    Length: 00:07:05
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    usace
    us army corps of engineers
    charleston south carolina

