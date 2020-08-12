U.S. Marine Corps Forces Northern Command Transfers to U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Lt. Gen. Robert F. Hedelund, Commanding General, Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, and Commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command, assumed the roles and responsibilities of Commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Northern Command (MARFORNORTH) from U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve in an official transfer of authority ceremony at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, Norfolk, Virginia, Dec. 8, 2020. The transfer of MARFORNORTH roles and responsibilities will enhance the mission effectiveness of naval forces assigned to U.S. Northern Command as they conduct their primary mission of Homeland Defense. The ceremony was attended by senior Marine Corps and U.S. Northern Command leaders, including Gen. David H. Berger, Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, Commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, Adm. Christopher W. Grady, Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command and U.S. Naval Forces Northern Command, and U.S. Marine Corps Sgt.Maj. Troy E. Black, Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Desmond Martin/released)