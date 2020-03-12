Medical Planners from the Philippines, Guam and Hawaii compare COVID-19 Response

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Guam and Hawaii National Guards participated in a virtual Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE) with the plans and programing division of the Armed Forces of the Philippines in the first days of December 2020. The National Guard’s State Partnership Program facilitated this SMEE. Normally during a table-top planning scenario in a SMEE, the planners are presented with a theoretical or historical scenario in order to build a response. However, over the three day virtual engagement, the medical planning team from each participating entity presented their real-world COVID-19 response actions to date and plans for the future actions. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson)