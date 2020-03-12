Medical Planners from the Philippines, Guam and Hawaii compare COVID-19 Response

The Guam and Hawaii National Guards participated in a virtual Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE) with the plans and programing division of the Armed Forces of the Philippines in the first days of December 2020. The National Guard’s State Partnership Program facilitated this SMEE. Normally during a table-top planning scenario in a SMEE, the planners are presented with a theoretical or historical scenario in order to build a response. However, over the three day virtual engagement, the medical planning team from each participating entity presented their real-world COVID-19 response actions to date and plans for the future actions. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson)
