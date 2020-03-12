Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical Planners from the Philippines, Guam and Hawaii compare COVID-19 Response

    HI, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    The Guam and Hawaii National Guards participated in a virtual Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE) with the plans and programing division of the Armed Forces of the Philippines in the first days of December 2020. The National Guard’s State Partnership Program facilitated this SMEE. Normally during a table-top planning scenario in a SMEE, the planners are presented with a theoretical or historical scenario in order to build a response. However, over the three day virtual engagement, the medical planning team from each participating entity presented their real-world COVID-19 response actions to date and plans for the future actions. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2020
    Date Posted: 12.09.2020 19:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 775926
    VIRIN: 201203-Z-IX631-001
    Filename: DOD_108095308
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: HI, US

