    Fort Wainwright Holiday gate closure

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2020

    Video by Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office and Brian Schlumbohm

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    Lt. Col. Earl Howard, Director of Emergency Services for Fort Wainwright provides updates to holiday gate hours at Trainer Gate.

    Trainer Gate will close Monday, Dec. 14, for the holiday block leave period.

    Trainer Gate will reopen at 7 a.m., Jan. 2, 2021.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Wainwright Holiday gate closure, by Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office and Brian Schlumbohm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Fairbanks
    Fort Wainwright
    Arctic Warriors
    U.S. Army Garrison Alaska
    USAG Alaska

