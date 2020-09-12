Fort Wainwright Holiday gate closure

Lt. Col. Earl Howard, Director of Emergency Services for Fort Wainwright provides updates to holiday gate hours at Trainer Gate.
Trainer Gate will close Monday, Dec. 14, for the holiday block leave period.
Trainer Gate will reopen at 7 a.m., Jan. 2, 2021.
