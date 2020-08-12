Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Cpl. Erin Sasse Sheets: In Memoriam - No Music

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DE, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2020

    Video by Sgt. Laura Michael 

    101st Public Affairs Detachment

    IN MEMORIAM: Delaware National Guard Soldier, Cpl. Erin Sasse Sheets'

    "She's a big inspiration us, the way she pushed herself to do and accomplish things...I'd like to have a lot of Soldiers with that mindset." Sgt. (posthumously promoted) Erin Sasse-Sheets, is an inspiration to the Delaware Guard Organization, her coworkers, her friends and her family. She will be greatly missed, and her memory will live on in our hearts. Godspeed Erin.

    Delaware National Guard Soldier, Cpl. Erin Sasse, 25, from the Delaware Army National Guard's 153rd Military Police Company, had pulled off the road to assist a disabled vehicle after she witnessed the accident on I-95. Sasse had been delivering Thanksgiving meals to Delawareans in need that night when she saw the accident and attempted to render aid, when she was tragically struck by another vehicle.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2020
    Date Posted: 12.09.2020 13:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 775845
    VIRIN: 201208-A-YH047-957
    Filename: DOD_108094610
    Length: 00:04:16
    Location: DE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cpl. Erin Sasse Sheets: In Memoriam - No Music, by SGT Laura Michael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #DelawareArmyNationalGuard // The National Guard // Delaware National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT