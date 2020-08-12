Cpl. Erin Sasse Sheets: In Memoriam - No Music

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



IN MEMORIAM: Delaware National Guard Soldier, Cpl. Erin Sasse Sheets'



"She's a big inspiration us, the way she pushed herself to do and accomplish things...I'd like to have a lot of Soldiers with that mindset." Sgt. (posthumously promoted) Erin Sasse-Sheets, is an inspiration to the Delaware Guard Organization, her coworkers, her friends and her family. She will be greatly missed, and her memory will live on in our hearts. Godspeed Erin.



Delaware National Guard Soldier, Cpl. Erin Sasse, 25, from the Delaware Army National Guard's 153rd Military Police Company, had pulled off the road to assist a disabled vehicle after she witnessed the accident on I-95. Sasse had been delivering Thanksgiving meals to Delawareans in need that night when she saw the accident and attempted to render aid, when she was tragically struck by another vehicle.