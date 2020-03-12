Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Alabama National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PELHAM RANGE, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. William Frye 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers compete in the Alabama National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Pelham Range, Alabama on Dec. 3, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2020
    Date Posted: 12.08.2020 17:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 775746
    VIRIN: 201203-A-OK577-564
    Filename: DOD_108093286
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: PELHAM RANGE, AL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alabama National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2020, by SSG William Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Best Warrior Competition
    Alabama National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT