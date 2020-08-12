Santa Claus Flies C-130J Super Hercules

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



201208-N-YO638-1001 Lake Charles, La. (Dec. 8, 2020) - The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, supported the Marine Toys for Tots program Dec. 8th, 2020 by delivering toys and games to families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and recovering from multiple hurricanes in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The team conducted the event in collaboration with Hasbro, Inc., product philanthropy nonprofit organization Good360, and, of course, Santa Claus. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cody Hendrix)