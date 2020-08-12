Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Santa Claus Flies C-130J Super Hercules

    UNITED STATES

    12.08.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Hendrix  

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    201208-N-YO638-1001 Lake Charles, La. (Dec. 8, 2020) - The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, supported the Marine Toys for Tots program Dec. 8th, 2020 by delivering toys and games to families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and recovering from multiple hurricanes in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The team conducted the event in collaboration with Hasbro, Inc., product philanthropy nonprofit organization Good360, and, of course, Santa Claus. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cody Hendrix)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2020
    Date Posted: 12.08.2020 15:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 775724
    VIRIN: 201208-N-YO638-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_108092941
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Santa Claus Flies C-130J Super Hercules, by PO2 Cody Hendrix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Blue Angels Support Toys for Tots Foundation in Lake Charles, Louisiana Toy Relief Mission

    USMC
    Toys for Tots
    USN
    Blue Angels

