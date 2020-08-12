Blue Angels Support Toys for Tots Foundation in Lake Charles, Louisiana Toy Relief Mission

PENSACOLA, Fla. - The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, supported the Marine Toys for Tots program Dec. 8 by delivering toys and games to families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and recovering from multiple hurricanes in Lake Charles, Louisiana.



The team conducted the event in collaboration with Hasbro, Inc., product philanthropy nonprofit organization Good360, and, of course, Santa Claus.



The Blue Angels’ C-130J logistics and support aircraft, affectionately known as “Fat Albert,” flew toys into Lake Charles Regional Airport where Marines from Marine Forces Reserve units along with a host of volunteers unloaded the toys and delivered them to the local Toys for Tots coordinators in the surrounding parishes who will then distribute those toys and games to families in need for the 2020 holiday season.



“When we received the call from Santa asking for a helping hand with an early toy delivery, we knew we were the right team for the job,” said Capt. Rick Rose, lead U.S. Marine Corps pilot of the C-130 demonstration. “We are so grateful to help in any way we can and support families around the Lake Charles area. Spreading the holiday spirit of giving and joy is what it’s all about.”



Throughout 2020, Hasbro has partnered with Toys for Tots to distribute toys and games to children who were most impacted by the pandemic. The Lake Charles community endured major hurricanes on top of a year that brought extraordinary challenges to so many.

“At Hasbro, we are proud to continue our longtime partnership with Toys for Tots, donating one million toys and games to support children across the nation in 2020,” said Hasbro’s Director of Global Philanthropy and Social Impact Kevin Colman. “Play can help children gain a sense of normalcy during times of upheaval so we hope this donation of Hasbro toys and games will bring some joy to the children of Lake Charles this holiday season.”

Good360, the global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving and Toys for Tots’ newest partner, has opened the door for relationships with thousands of local nonprofits through their vast network allowing Toys for Tots to distribute toys in previously unsupported areas. Good360 works closely with partners on the ground to provide critically needed goods throughout all giving phases of disaster recovery.

"This year Lake Charles has not only been dealing with the devastating effects of the pandemic, but also with multiple destructive weather events that have left thousands of residents without homes and basic necessities," said Matt Connelly, CEO of Good360. "Our partnership with Toys for Tots allows us to bring joy to children and families undergoing the most challenging of circumstances, and it is our honor to take part in this distribution event with the Blue Angels."



Santa, through his U.S. Marine Corps connections, originally reached out to the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, to seek alternative transportation early this year. The Blue Angels offered their Marine C-130 aircraft and crew in support to fly these much-needed toys this holiday season.



About U.S. Navy Blue Angels



The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country through flight demonstrations and community outreach. Since 1946, the Blue Angels have performed for more than 500 million fans. For more information about the Blue Angels, including the 2021 and 2022 air show schedules, visit http://www.blueangels.navy.mil. For photos and video from Navy Blue Angels, visit www.DVIDSHUB.net/NFDS. For more information, visit www.navy.mil.



About Marine Toys for Tots



Toys for Tots, a 73-year national charitable program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides happiness and hope to less fortunate children during each Christmas holiday season. The toys, books and other gifts collected and distributed by the Marines offer these children recognition, confidence and a positive memory for a lifetime. It is such experiences that help children become responsible citizens and caring members of their community. Last year the Marine Toys for Tots Program fulfilled the holiday hopes and dreams of 7 million less fortunate children in over 800 communities nationwide. Since 1947 over 265 million children have been assisted. The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is a not for profit organization authorized by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Department of Defense to provide fundraising and other necessary support for the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. For more information, visit www.toysfortots.org.

About Good360

As the global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving, we partner with socially responsible companies to source highly needed goods and distribute them through our network of diverse nonprofits that support people in need. Good360 has distributed more than $10 billion in donated goods around the world, helping its network of more than 90,000 prequalified nonprofits strengthen communities and improve the lives of millions. Good360 is a registered 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at https://www.good360.org.

About Hasbro



Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World's Best Play and Entertainment Experiences. From toys, games and consumer products to television, movies, digital gaming, live action, music, and virtual reality experiences, Hasbro connects to global audiences by bringing to life great innovations, stories and brands across established and inventive platforms. Through its global entertainment studio, eOne, Hasbro is building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Hasbro is committed to making the world a better place for all children and all families through corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Hasbro ranked among the 2020 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the past nine years, and one of America’s Most JUST Companies by Forbes and JUST Capital for the past four years. We routinely share important business and brand updates on our Investor Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter and Instagram, and @HasbroOfficial on Facebook).





