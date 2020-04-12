Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MNC-NE Commander Congratulates the 2nd Anniversary

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SZCZECIN, POLAND

    12.04.2020

    Courtesy Video

    HQ Multinational Division North East

    Multinational Corps Northeast Commander, Polish Army, Lieutenant General Sławomir Wojciechowski, congratulates Multinational Division North East on their second anniversary of achieving Full Operational Capability on Dec. 6.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2020
    Date Posted: 12.08.2020 13:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 775713
    VIRIN: 201204-A-TL808-636
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108092803
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: SZCZECIN, PL 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MNC-NE Commander Congratulates the 2nd Anniversary, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    eFP
    Multinational Corps
    FOC
    MNCNE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT