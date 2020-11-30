eFP Battlegroup Lithuania and Iron Wolf

NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup Lithuania is showing the readiness to defend and deter against any potential aggression during the Iron Wolf 2020 exercise.
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2020 13:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|775703
|VIRIN:
|201130-A-TL808-761
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108092713
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|RUKLA, LT
