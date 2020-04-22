USAG Italy Hidden Heroes: DPW | Plexiglass Protection

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



USAG Italy Department of Public Works Machinist Lead Omero Cecchi and Carpenter Daniele Gnata walk us through the process of creating plexiglass protection in service buildings to stop the spread of COVID-19 on Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy on April 22, 2020. USAG Italy's Hidden Heroes mini-documentary series offers an inside look into how our mission-essential "Hidden Heroes" staff continue limited base services during COVID-19.