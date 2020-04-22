USAG Italy Hidden Heroes: DPW | Plexiglass Protection

USAG Italy Department of Public Works Machinist Lead Omero Cecchi and Carpenter Daniele Gnata walk us through the process of creating plexiglass protection in service buildings to stop the spread of COVID-19 on Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy on April 22, 2020. USAG Italy's Hidden Heroes mini-documentary series offers an inside look into how our mission-essential "Hidden Heroes" staff continue limited base services during COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2020 12:44
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|775698
|VIRIN:
|200422-A-UN218-199
|Filename:
|DOD_108092684
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT