    USAG Italy Hidden Heroes: DPW | Plexiglass Protection

    ITALY

    04.22.2020

    Video by Maria Cavins 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    USAG Italy Department of Public Works Machinist Lead Omero Cecchi and Carpenter Daniele Gnata walk us through the process of creating plexiglass protection in service buildings to stop the spread of COVID-19 on Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy on April 22, 2020. USAG Italy's Hidden Heroes mini-documentary series offers an inside look into how our mission-essential "Hidden Heroes" staff continue limited base services during COVID-19.

    Date Taken: 04.22.2020
    Date Posted: 12.08.2020 12:44
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 775698
    VIRIN: 200422-A-UN218-199
    Filename: DOD_108092684
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy
    USAG Italy
    target_news_Europe
    Coronavirus
    Hidden Heroes

