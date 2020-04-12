2020 Fort Wainwright Virtual Tree Lighting

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



*Join us on for a Live viewing of this year's annual tree lighting ceremony. This event will be all virtual and you can enjoy it in the comfort of your own homes!



While watching the Live broadcast, participate by lighting your own tree and send in your pictures to the comments section! Don't miss our special guests, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, coming from the North Pole, right down the road from Fort Wainwright! Also making an appearance will be our very own Binky and Alaska's ever-impressive 9th Army Band!