2020 Fort Wainwright Virtual Tree Lighting

*Join us on for a Live viewing of this year's annual tree lighting ceremony. This event will be all virtual and you can enjoy it in the comfort of your own homes!
While watching the Live broadcast, participate by lighting your own tree and send in your pictures to the comments section! Don't miss our special guests, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, coming from the North Pole, right down the road from Fort Wainwright! Also making an appearance will be our very own Binky and Alaska's ever-impressive 9th Army Band!
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2020 12:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|775697
|VIRIN:
|201204-A-XA877-0001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108092683
|Length:
|00:20:01
|Location:
|FAIRBANKS, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
