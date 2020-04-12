Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2020 Fort Wainwright Virtual Tree Lighting

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2020

    Video by Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office 

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    *Join us on for a Live viewing of this year's annual tree lighting ceremony. This event will be all virtual and you can enjoy it in the comfort of your own homes!

    While watching the Live broadcast, participate by lighting your own tree and send in your pictures to the comments section! Don't miss our special guests, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, coming from the North Pole, right down the road from Fort Wainwright! Also making an appearance will be our very own Binky and Alaska's ever-impressive 9th Army Band!

    Date Taken: 12.04.2020
    Date Posted: 12.08.2020 12:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 775697
    VIRIN: 201204-A-XA877-0001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108092683
    Length: 00:20:01
    Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 Fort Wainwright Virtual Tree Lighting, by Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Christmas
    santa claus
    tree lighting
    Fort Wainwright
    Wainwright MWR

