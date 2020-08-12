Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    RTCH - Rough Terrain Container Handler Simulator

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2020

    Video by Cynthia McIntyre 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Moving big shipping containers around isn't the easiest thing in the world, but with a little practice on the RTCH Simulator students can avoid breaking a window on the real thing. This is one of six simulators at FHL that teach weapons or vehicle skills before going live.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2020
    Date Posted: 12.08.2020 11:41
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 775684
    VIRIN: 201208-O-AP697-356
    Filename: DOD_108092623
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RTCH - Rough Terrain Container Handler Simulator, by Cynthia McIntyre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FHL Behind the Scenes
    FHLBehindScenes
    RTCH - Rough Terrain Container Handler Simulator

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT