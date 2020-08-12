Moving big shipping containers around isn't the easiest thing in the world, but with a little practice on the RTCH Simulator students can avoid breaking a window on the real thing. This is one of six simulators at FHL that teach weapons or vehicle skills before going live.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2020 11:41
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|775684
|VIRIN:
|201208-O-AP697-356
|Filename:
|DOD_108092623
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, RTCH - Rough Terrain Container Handler Simulator, by Cynthia McIntyre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT