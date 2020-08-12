Slide into the seat of a forklift and move heavy pallets around without ever moving an inch. That's the experience of learning how to be a forklift operator in the ATLAS simulator at Fort Hunter Liggett. The simulator is one of six available for virtual weapons or vehicle training before going live.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2020 11:31
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|775679
|VIRIN:
|201208-O-AP697-730
|Filename:
|DOD_108092596
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ATLAS Forklift Simulator, by Cynthia McIntyre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
