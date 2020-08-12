Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ATLAS Forklift Simulator

    CA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2020

    Video by Cynthia McIntyre 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Slide into the seat of a forklift and move heavy pallets around without ever moving an inch. That's the experience of learning how to be a forklift operator in the ATLAS simulator at Fort Hunter Liggett. The simulator is one of six available for virtual weapons or vehicle training before going live.

    12.08.2020
    12.08.2020
    00:01:08
