ND Air National Guard Welcomes New State Command Chief

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/775535" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Chief Master Sgt. Duane Kangas assumed his new position of State Command Chief during a change of responsibility ceremony at the North Dakota Air National Guard Base, Fargo, N.D. on December 5, 202. Kangas has served as the 119th Wing Command Chief Master Sergeant since February, 2016, prior to assuming his new position. The State Command Chief position is the highest level of enlisted leadership in the North Dakota Air National Guard, where he will serve as the principle advisor to Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, the North Dakota adjutant general, on all matters concerning discipline, morale, welfare, effective utilization, professional development and career progression of over 900 enlisted Air Guard members.