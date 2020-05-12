Chief Master Sgt. Duane Kangas assumed his new position of State Command Chief during a change of responsibility ceremony at the North Dakota Air National Guard Base, Fargo, N.D. on December 5, 202. Kangas has served as the 119th Wing Command Chief Master Sergeant since February, 2016, prior to assuming his new position. The State Command Chief position is the highest level of enlisted leadership in the North Dakota Air National Guard, where he will serve as the principle advisor to Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, the North Dakota adjutant general, on all matters concerning discipline, morale, welfare, effective utilization, professional development and career progression of over 900 enlisted Air Guard members.
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2020 15:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|775535
|VIRIN:
|201205-Z-YT106-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108091372
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|ND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ND Air National Guard Welcomes New State Command Chief, by MSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT