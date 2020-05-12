Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ND Air National Guard Welcomes New State Command Chief

    ND, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. michael knodle 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    Chief Master Sgt. Duane Kangas assumed his new position of State Command Chief during a change of responsibility ceremony at the North Dakota Air National Guard Base, Fargo, N.D. on December 5, 202. Kangas has served as the 119th Wing Command Chief Master Sergeant since February, 2016, prior to assuming his new position. The State Command Chief position is the highest level of enlisted leadership in the North Dakota Air National Guard, where he will serve as the principle advisor to Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, the North Dakota adjutant general, on all matters concerning discipline, morale, welfare, effective utilization, professional development and career progression of over 900 enlisted Air Guard members.

    Date Taken: 12.05.2020
    Date Posted: 12.07.2020 15:41
    Category: Package
    Location: ND, US

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    119th Wing
    North Dakota
    Happy Hooligans
    State Command Chief
    Duane Kangas

