Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division have the opportunity to participate in Presents From Paratroopers on Dec. 2, 2020, Fort Bragg, N.C. Once Paratroopers have donated a toy, their names will be entered into a raffle where they will have a chance to earn Chilean Jump Wings. (US Army video by Pvt. Vincent A. Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2020 11:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|775486
|VIRIN:
|201130-A-ID763-046
|Filename:
|DOD_108090752
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Presents From Paratroopers, by PV2 Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT