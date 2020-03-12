Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MND-NE Commander Anniversary Message

    ELBLAG, POLAND

    12.03.2020

    Courtesy Video

    HQ Multinational Division North East

    Polish Army, Major General Krzysztof Motacki, commander, NATO's Multinational Division North East, sends an anniversary message on the second anniversary of the headquarters achieving FOC.

    Date Taken: 12.03.2020
    Date Posted: 12.06.2020 09:04
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 775345
    VIRIN: 201203-A-TL808-028
    Filename: DOD_108089315
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: ELBLAG, PL 

    NATO
    eFP
    Anniversary
    Poland
    Polish Army
    FOC

