Chief Warrant Officer Waldemar Malinowski, Multinational Division North East Command Senior Enlisted Leader, wishes the soldiers of the division a happy second anniversary.
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2020 04:16
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|775341
|VIRIN:
|201203-A-TL808-893
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108089161
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|ELBLAG, PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Chief Warrant Officer Waldemar Malinowski Anniversary Message, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT