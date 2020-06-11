video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines participate in Service Level Training Exercise 1-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, October 2020. SLTE is the most comprehensive training conducted at MCAGCC and focuses on the tactical application of combined-arms maneuver, offensive and defensive operations during combat throughout the Marine Corps Air Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Shane Beaubien, Lance Cpl. Andrew Bray, Lance Cpl. Therese Edwards, Lance Cpl. Gustavo Romero, Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser and Staff Sgt. Laiqa Hitt)