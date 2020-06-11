Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Service Level Training Exercise 1-21

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Shane Beaubien, Lance Cpl. Andrew Bray, Lance Cpl. Therese Edwards, Lance Cpl. Gustavo Romero and Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    U.S. Marines participate in Service Level Training Exercise 1-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, October 2020. SLTE is the most comprehensive training conducted at MCAGCC and focuses on the tactical application of combined-arms maneuver, offensive and defensive operations during combat throughout the Marine Corps Air Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Shane Beaubien, Lance Cpl. Andrew Bray, Lance Cpl. Therese Edwards, Lance Cpl. Gustavo Romero, Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser and Staff Sgt. Laiqa Hitt)

    This work, Service Level Training Exercise 1-21, by LCpl Shane Beaubien, LCpl Andrew Bray, LCpl Therese Edwards, LCpl Gustavo Romero and LCpl Joshua Sechser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

