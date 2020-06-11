U.S. Marines participate in Service Level Training Exercise 1-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, October 2020. SLTE is the most comprehensive training conducted at MCAGCC and focuses on the tactical application of combined-arms maneuver, offensive and defensive operations during combat throughout the Marine Corps Air Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Shane Beaubien, Lance Cpl. Andrew Bray, Lance Cpl. Therese Edwards, Lance Cpl. Gustavo Romero, Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser and Staff Sgt. Laiqa Hitt)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2020 09:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|775338
|VIRIN:
|201106-M-MO244-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108088908
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Service Level Training Exercise 1-21, by LCpl Shane Beaubien, LCpl Andrew Bray, LCpl Therese Edwards, LCpl Gustavo Romero and LCpl Joshua Sechser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT