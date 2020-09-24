Fire Prevention Week: Serving Up Safety In The Kitchen

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brian Maas and Airman 1st Class Joseph Kascak, both assigned to the 354th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department, discuss fire prevention in the kitchen on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, September 24, 2020. The fire prevention week campaign is annually hosted to teach Airmen and their families fire prevention tips and tricks. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2020 17:59
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|775193
|VIRIN:
|200924-F-BG083-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108088172
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
