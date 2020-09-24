Fire Prevention Week: Serving Up Safety In The Kitchen

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brian Maas and Airman 1st Class Joseph Kascak, both assigned to the 354th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department, discuss fire prevention in the kitchen on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, September 24, 2020. The fire prevention week campaign is annually hosted to teach Airmen and their families fire prevention tips and tricks. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter)