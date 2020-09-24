Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire Prevention Week: Serving Up Safety In The Kitchen

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brian Maas and Airman 1st Class Joseph Kascak, both assigned to the 354th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department, discuss fire prevention in the kitchen on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, September 24, 2020. The fire prevention week campaign is annually hosted to teach Airmen and their families fire prevention tips and tricks. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2020
    Date Posted: 12.04.2020 17:59
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 775193
    VIRIN: 200924-F-BG083-1001
    Filename: DOD_108088172
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 

    TAGS

    Alaska
    fire safety
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    Eielson Air Force Base
    Eielson AFB
    354th Fighter Wing
    354 FW

