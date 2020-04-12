Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division participated in a weekend enduring range to enhance lethality on Nov. 21, 2020, Fort Bragg, N.C. Paratroopers volunteered their time to enhance their marksmanship skills. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Jilian Hix, 49th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2020 11:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|775068
|VIRIN:
|201204-A-VL209-019
|PIN:
|634352
|Filename:
|DOD_108087293
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The 82nd Conducts an Enduring Range and Stress Shoot, by SPC Jillian Hix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT