Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The 82nd Conducts an Enduring Range and Stress Shoot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.04.2020

    Video by Spc. Jillian Hix 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division participated in a weekend enduring range to enhance lethality on Nov. 21, 2020, Fort Bragg, N.C. Paratroopers volunteered their time to enhance their marksmanship skills. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Jilian Hix, 49th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2020
    Date Posted: 12.04.2020 11:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 775068
    VIRIN: 201204-A-VL209-019
    PIN: 634352
    Filename: DOD_108087293
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 82nd Conducts an Enduring Range and Stress Shoot, by SPC Jillian Hix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fire
    Paratroopers
    Stress Shoot
    Fort Bragg
    Weapons
    NC
    Weekend
    LGOP
    ACFT
    CSM David Pitt
    Enduring Range

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT