Capt. Cameron McDonald, Forward Support Company Echo commander, 70th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, provides insight into the use of new warming maintenance facilities at Fort Wainwright, Alaska.



In support of enduring Quality of Life improvement projects, eight warming facilities were built around post and are now turned over to local units. Each one of these facilities allows for the storage of over 20 vehicles and other temperature-sensitive equipment -- enabling the BEB and other units to remain ready to rapidly deploy, fight and win in these sub-arctic environments.