Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    New warming maintenance facilities at Fort Wainwright

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2020

    Video by Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office and Brian Schlumbohm

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    Capt. Cameron McDonald, Forward Support Company Echo commander, 70th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, provides insight into the use of new warming maintenance facilities at Fort Wainwright, Alaska.

    In support of enduring Quality of Life improvement projects, eight warming facilities were built around post and are now turned over to local units. Each one of these facilities allows for the storage of over 20 vehicles and other temperature-sensitive equipment -- enabling the BEB and other units to remain ready to rapidly deploy, fight and win in these sub-arctic environments.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2020
    Date Posted: 11.30.2020 19:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 774513
    VIRIN: 201118-A-XA877-0138
    Filename: DOD_108081113
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New warming maintenance facilities at Fort Wainwright, by Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office and Brian Schlumbohm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Arctic
    1/25 SBCT
    Fort Wainwright
    USARAK
    70th BEB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT