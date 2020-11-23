Eielson Defenders: Episode 2

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This week on Eielson Defenders we checked out how the 354th Security Forces keeps the mission going by ensuring SFS Airmen are equipped and prepared. Check out the video below to find out more about the Logistics and Supply section.