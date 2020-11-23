Eielson Defenders: Episode 2

This week on Eielson Defenders we checked out how the 354th Security Forces keeps the mission going by ensuring SFS Airmen are equipped and prepared. Check out the video below to find out more about the Logistics and Supply section.
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2020 16:51
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|774496
|VIRIN:
|201123-F-ED762-800
|Filename:
|DOD_108080937
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
