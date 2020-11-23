Military Family Appreciation

"We could not do what we do without your unwavering love and support. Thank you for all you do for our Airmen and their families."
-CMSAF JoAnne S. Bass
Thank you to all the families that support Team Eielson!
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2020 16:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|774495
|VIRIN:
|201123-F-ED762-678
|Filename:
|DOD_108080928
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT