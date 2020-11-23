Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Military Family Appreciation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AK, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Danielle Sukhlall 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    "We could not do what we do without your unwavering love and support. Thank you for all you do for our Airmen and their families."

    -CMSAF JoAnne S. Bass

    Thank you to all the families that support Team Eielson!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2020
    Date Posted: 11.30.2020 16:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 774495
    VIRIN: 201123-F-ED762-678
    Filename: DOD_108080928
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: AK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    NORAD
    Eielson AFB
    11th Air Force
    Last Frontier
    354FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT