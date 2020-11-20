U.S. and Swedish Special Operations Forces train alongside each other

Special Operations Command Europe participates in a joint exercise with the Swedish Armed Forces and Home Guard. This training includes Special Operations Forces from both partner nations using land, air, and sea components who are working together to increase interoperability and relationships for future collaborative events.
