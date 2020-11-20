U.S. and Swedish Special Operations Forces train alongside each other

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/774439" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Special Operations Command Europe participates in a joint exercise with the Swedish Armed Forces and Home Guard. This training includes Special Operations Forces from both partner nations using land, air, and sea components who are working together to increase interoperability and relationships for future collaborative events.