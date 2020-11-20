Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Swedish Special Operations Forces train alongside each other

    SWEDEN

    11.20.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Roidan Carlson  

    352nd Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Special Operations Command Europe participates in a joint exercise with the Swedish Armed Forces and Home Guard. This training includes Special Operations Forces from both partner nations using land, air, and sea components who are working together to increase interoperability and relationships for future collaborative events.

