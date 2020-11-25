Aircrew assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing train alongside Estonian Special Operations Forces to perform an infiltration drill on an MC-130J at an airfield in Estonia on November 25, 2020. Bilateral training with the Estonian forces enables our partner forces to effectively respond to any contingency, as well as increase our readiness and collective defense.
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2020 09:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|774433
|VIRIN:
|201125-F-QP609-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108080300
|Length:
|00:04:38
|Location:
|AMARI AIR BASE, EE
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 352d SOW Airmen perform infiltration training with Estonian SOF, by MSgt Roidan Carlson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT