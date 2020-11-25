352d SOW Airmen perform infiltration training with Estonian SOF

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Aircrew assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing train alongside Estonian Special Operations Forces to perform an infiltration drill on an MC-130J at an airfield in Estonia on November 25, 2020. Bilateral training with the Estonian forces enables our partner forces to effectively respond to any contingency, as well as increase our readiness and collective defense.