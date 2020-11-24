Gen. Christopher Cavoli, U.S. Army Europe and Africa commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Abernethy visit U.S. Africa Command in Stuttgart, Germany, shortly after the Army Europe-Africa consolidation. Cavoli and staff met with AFRICOM leadership to discuss how the merger will benefit partner engagements in Africa.
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2020 09:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|774416
|VIRIN:
|201124-O-CQ961-024
|Filename:
|DOD_108080275
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BW, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Europe and U.S. Army Africa now consolidated, by Patrick Loch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT