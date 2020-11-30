Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Scoop - November 2020 - National Native American Heritage Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2020

    Video by Jeffrey Hamlin 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southeast

    November is National Native American Heritage Month. In this episode of The Scoop, Willie Young from PWD New Orleans, tells us his story on how he found out he was part of the Natchitoches Tribe from Lousiana.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2020
    Date Posted: 11.30.2020 08:48
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 774409
    VIRIN: 201130-N-TZ363-756
    Filename: DOD_108080256
    Length: 00:04:19
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Scoop - November 2020 - National Native American Heritage Month, by Jeffrey Hamlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC Proud NativeAmericanHeritageMonth

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT