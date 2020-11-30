The Scoop - November 2020 - National Native American Heritage Month

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



November is National Native American Heritage Month. In this episode of The Scoop, Willie Young from PWD New Orleans, tells us his story on how he found out he was part of the Natchitoches Tribe from Lousiana.