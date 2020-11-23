Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    352d SOW Airmen perform infil/exfil drills with Estonian SOF

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AMARI AIR BASE, ESTONIA

    11.23.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Roidan Carlson  

    352nd Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Loadmasters assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing train alongside Estonian Special Forces to perform infiltration and exfiltration drills on a MC-130J in Estonia on November 23, 2020. Bilateral training with the Estonian forces enables our partner forces to effectively respond to any contingency, as well as increase our readiness and collective defense.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2020
    Date Posted: 11.30.2020 02:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 774385
    VIRIN: 201123-F-QP609-001
    Filename: DOD_108080062
    Length: 00:05:10
    Location: AMARI AIR BASE, EE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 352d SOW Airmen perform infil/exfil drills with Estonian SOF, by MSgt Roidan Carlson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Estonia
    SOF
    MC-130J
    Amari
    exfil
    infil

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT