352d SOW Airmen perform infil/exfil drills with Estonian SOF

Loadmasters assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing train alongside Estonian Special Forces to perform infiltration and exfiltration drills on a MC-130J in Estonia on November 23, 2020. Bilateral training with the Estonian forces enables our partner forces to effectively respond to any contingency, as well as increase our readiness and collective defense.
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2020 02:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|774385
|VIRIN:
|201123-F-QP609-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108080062
|Length:
|00:05:10
|Location:
|AMARI AIR BASE, EE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
