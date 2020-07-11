Montana Airman brings experience to DPHHS state lab during COVID-19 operations

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Technical Sgt. Shelley Brugman, an Airman from the 120th Airlift Wing assigned to the Helena Regional Response Force is working with the Dept. of Public Health and Human Services state laboratory in Helena, Mont.



Brugman describes her duties and what it means to serve during a pandemic.