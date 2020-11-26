KFOR 28 Thanksgiving 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/774309" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Staff Sgt. Debbie Klein with the 2nd Brigade, 34th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Strasser, command sergeant major 1st Battalion, 113th Cavalry Regiment, Iowa Army National Guard, deliver a Thanksgiving message while deployed in support of Kosovo Force 28 on Nov. 26, 2020. KFOR 28 recently arrived in Kosovo and is settling in during the holiday season. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Zachary M. Zippe)