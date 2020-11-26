Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR 28 Thanksgiving 2020

    KOSOVO

    11.26.2020

    Video by Sgt. Zachary Zippe 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Staff Sgt. Debbie Klein with the 2nd Brigade, 34th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Strasser, command sergeant major 1st Battalion, 113th Cavalry Regiment, Iowa Army National Guard, deliver a Thanksgiving message while deployed in support of Kosovo Force 28 on Nov. 26, 2020. KFOR 28 recently arrived in Kosovo and is settling in during the holiday season. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Zachary M. Zippe)

    Date Taken: 11.26.2020
    Date Posted: 11.27.2020 13:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 774309
    VIRIN: 201126-A-HT454-426
    Filename: DOD_108078914
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: ZZ

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR 28 Thanksgiving 2020, by SGT Zachary Zippe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    food
    KFOR
    Thanksgiving
    Red Bulls
    Soldiers

