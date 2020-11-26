KFOR 28 Thanksgiving 2020

Staff Sgt. Debbie Klein with the 2nd Brigade, 34th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Strasser, command sergeant major 1st Battalion, 113th Cavalry Regiment, Iowa Army National Guard, deliver a Thanksgiving message while deployed in support of Kosovo Force 28 on Nov. 26, 2020. KFOR 28 recently arrived in Kosovo and is settling in during the holiday season. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Zachary M. Zippe)
