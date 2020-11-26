U.S. Army Col. Howard Lloyd, commander of the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, speaks from an airfield in the 28th ECAB's area of operations in the Middle East, and sends a Thanksgiving greeting to families and friends at home as well as an update on their Soldiers.
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2020 09:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|774281
|VIRIN:
|201126-Z-IK914-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108078692
|Length:
|00:03:13
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Thanksgiving message from the commander, by CPT Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT