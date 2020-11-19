The Motion of The Ocean

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/774251" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with C Company, 2d Reconnaissance Battalion (Recon Bn.), 2d Marine Division (MARDIV) participate in visit, board, search, and seizure (VBSS) training with Netherlands Marines with the 32nd Raiding Squadron near Netherlands Marine Barracks Savaneta, Aruba, Nov. 13, 2020. VBSS skills are critical when fighting in littoral and coastal regions. 2d Recon Bn's mastery of these skills is paramount so they can integrate effectively with their naval counterparts to win the next major conflict. Being able to learn from the Dutch Marines in their primary area of operation helps 2d Recon Bn. build a faster, more mobile, and more lethal force when operating in diverse locations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brian Bolin Jr.)