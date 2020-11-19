Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Motion of The Ocean

    SAVANETA, ARUBA

    11.19.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Brian Bolin Jr. 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with C Company, 2d Reconnaissance Battalion (Recon Bn.), 2d Marine Division (MARDIV) participate in visit, board, search, and seizure (VBSS) training with Netherlands Marines with the 32nd Raiding Squadron near Netherlands Marine Barracks Savaneta, Aruba, Nov. 13, 2020. VBSS skills are critical when fighting in littoral and coastal regions. 2d Recon Bn's mastery of these skills is paramount so they can integrate effectively with their naval counterparts to win the next major conflict. Being able to learn from the Dutch Marines in their primary area of operation helps 2d Recon Bn. build a faster, more mobile, and more lethal force when operating in diverse locations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brian Bolin Jr.)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2020
    Date Posted: 11.25.2020 17:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 774251
    VIRIN: 201119-M-UR958-557
    Filename: DOD_108078448
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: SAVANETA, AW

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Motion of The Ocean, by LCpl Brian Bolin Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VBSS
    boarding
    amphibious
    follow me
    USMCNews
