    Raven Exercise 21-03

    CAMP SHELBY, MS, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2020

    Video by Cpl. Mark Fike 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, and a Marine with Alpha Company, 1st Raider Battalion, Marine Special Operations Command, Marine Special Operations Command participate in Raven Exercise 21-03 at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, Nov. 5-18, 2020. Raven Ex. is a pre-deployment unit readiness exercise for Alpha Company, 1st Marine Raider Battalion, Special Operations Command and Bravo Company acted as a partner nation force the Raiders integrated with. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mark Fike)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2020
    Date Posted: 11.25.2020 18:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 774250
    VIRIN: 201119-M-IB944-1001
    Filename: DOD_108078447
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MS, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raven Exercise 21-03, by Cpl Mark Fike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MARSOC
    2d MARDIV
    v16
    Raven Exercise

