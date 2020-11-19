video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, and a Marine with Alpha Company, 1st Raider Battalion, Marine Special Operations Command, Marine Special Operations Command participate in Raven Exercise 21-03 at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, Nov. 5-18, 2020. Raven Ex. is a pre-deployment unit readiness exercise for Alpha Company, 1st Marine Raider Battalion, Special Operations Command and Bravo Company acted as a partner nation force the Raiders integrated with. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mark Fike)