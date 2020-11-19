U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, and a Marine with Alpha Company, 1st Raider Battalion, Marine Special Operations Command, Marine Special Operations Command participate in Raven Exercise 21-03 at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, Nov. 5-18, 2020. Raven Ex. is a pre-deployment unit readiness exercise for Alpha Company, 1st Marine Raider Battalion, Special Operations Command and Bravo Company acted as a partner nation force the Raiders integrated with. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mark Fike)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2020 18:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MS, US
This work, Raven Exercise 21-03, by Cpl Mark Fike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
