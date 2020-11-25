Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd Airborne Division Best Medic Competition 2020 Day 3

    NC, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2020

    Video by Pfc. Jacob Ward 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers compete in the final day of the 82nd Airborne Division's Best Medic Competition 2020. Competitors concluded the competition with an eight mile ruck march, followed by the Best Medic Competition 2020 award ceremony.

    Date Taken: 11.25.2020
    Date Posted: 11.25.2020 17:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 774244
    VIRIN: 201125-A-BZ047-737
    Filename: DOD_108078396
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: NC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd Airborne Division Best Medic Competition 2020 Day 3, by PFC Jacob Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    82nd Airborne Division
    Fort Bragg

