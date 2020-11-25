Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Soldier Thanksgiving 2020 shout out

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KOSOVO

    11.25.2020

    Video by Sgt. Zachary Zippe 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Pfc. Evelauren Patino, of Miami, Florida, gives a Thanksgiving shout out. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Zachary M. Zippe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2020
    Date Posted: 11.25.2020 16:18
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 774240
    VIRIN: 201125-A-HT454-772
    Filename: DOD_108078327
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: ZZ
    Hometown: MIAMI, FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier Thanksgiving 2020 shout out, by SGT Zachary Zippe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    KFOR
    Thanksgiving
    Holiday Message

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT