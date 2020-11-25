Spc. J-Veion Johnson, of Miami, Florida, gives a Thanksgiving shout out. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Zachary M. Zippe)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2020 16:17
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|774236
|VIRIN:
|201125-A-HT454-363
|Filename:
|DOD_108078316
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|ZZ
|Hometown:
|MIAMI, FL, US
This work, Soldier Thanksgiving 2020 shout out, by SGT Zachary Zippe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
