VAFB Holiday Safety

Maj. Paul Vu, 30th Medical Group Chief of Aerospace Medicine, talks about holiday safety and mental heath over the holidays.
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2020 12:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|774179
|VIRIN:
|201125-F-IZ563-255
|Filename:
|DOD_108077870
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
