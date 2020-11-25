Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    VAFB Holiday Safety

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Hanah Abercrombie 

    30th Space Wing Public Affairs   

    Maj. Paul Vu, 30th Medical Group Chief of Aerospace Medicine, talks about holiday safety and mental heath over the holidays.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2020
    Date Posted: 11.25.2020 12:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 774179
    VIRIN: 201125-F-IZ563-255
    Filename: DOD_108077870
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    holiday
    covid

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT