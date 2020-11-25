Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    52d Fighter Wing Thanksgiving Day Shout Out

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    11.25.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Colonel David C. Epperson, Commander of the 52nd Fighter Wing and Chief Master Sergeant Stephanie A. Cates, the Command Chief of the 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany wish deployed members and their families a Happy Thanksgiving.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2020
    Date Posted: 11.25.2020 11:29
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 774161
    VIRIN: 201125-F-SS577-001
    Filename: DOD_108077726
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52d Fighter Wing Thanksgiving Day Shout Out, by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Thanksgiving
    Saber Nation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT