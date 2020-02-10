Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MTX 1-21 Conquer the Mountain

    BRIDGEPORT, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Noah Ralphs 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division (MARDIV), and Headquarter Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d MARDIV, participate in Mountain Training Exercise 1-21 at Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, Oct. 2 through Nov. 11, 2020. The Marines learned how to effectively operate in a mountainous, cold weather environment to enhance the unit’s combat capabilities for near-peer adversary warfare. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Noah J Ralphs)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2020
    Date Posted: 11.25.2020 07:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 774094
    VIRIN: 201002-M-AJ027-1001
    Filename: DOD_108077383
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: BRIDGEPORT, CA, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, MTX 1-21 Conquer the Mountain, by LCpl Noah Ralphs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    V2/2
    Bridgeport
    MWTC
    2d Reg

