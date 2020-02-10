U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division (MARDIV), and Headquarter Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d MARDIV, participate in Mountain Training Exercise 1-21 at Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, Oct. 2 through Nov. 11, 2020. The Marines learned how to effectively operate in a mountainous, cold weather environment to enhance the unit’s combat capabilities for near-peer adversary warfare. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Noah J Ralphs)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2020 07:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|774094
|VIRIN:
|201002-M-AJ027-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108077383
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|BRIDGEPORT, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MTX 1-21 Conquer the Mountain, by LCpl Noah Ralphs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
