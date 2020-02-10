MTX 1-21 Conquer the Mountain

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division (MARDIV), and Headquarter Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d MARDIV, participate in Mountain Training Exercise 1-21 at Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, Oct. 2 through Nov. 11, 2020. The Marines learned how to effectively operate in a mountainous, cold weather environment to enhance the unit’s combat capabilities for near-peer adversary warfare. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Noah J Ralphs)