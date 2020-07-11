Montana Airmen assigned to DPHHS lab to assist in COVID-19 operations

Technical Sgt. Todd Monroe, an Airman from the 120th Airlift Wing assigned to the Helena Regional Response Force, is assisting the Dept. of Public Health and Human Services state laboratory in Helena, Mont.
Monroe describes his duties and what it means to serve in this capacity.
