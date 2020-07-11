Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Montana Airmen assigned to DPHHS lab to assist in COVID-19 operations

    HELENA, MT, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Michael Touchette 

    Montana National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Technical Sgt. Todd Monroe, an Airman from the 120th Airlift Wing assigned to the Helena Regional Response Force, is assisting the Dept. of Public Health and Human Services state laboratory in Helena, Mont.

    Monroe describes his duties and what it means to serve in this capacity.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2020
    Date Posted: 11.24.2020 18:12
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 773992
    VIRIN: 201107-F-BF054-259
    Filename: DOD_108076783
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: HELENA, MT, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Montana Airmen assigned to DPHHS lab to assist in COVID-19 operations, by MSgt Michael Touchette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Montana National Guard
    Montana
    COVID-19
    DPHHS

