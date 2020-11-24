The Scoop - October 2020 - ESPC

In this edition of The Scoop, your host talks about the Energy Savings Performance Contract (ESPC) at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay for October's Energy Action Month. This is the largest ESPC project in DoD history that includes $340 million in new energy infrastructure.
In case you missed Rear Admiral Korka's Energy Action Month video, you can view it at https://youtu.be/-UKnt-TDJME.
