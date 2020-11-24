Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Scoop - October 2020 - ESPC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2020

    Video by Jeffrey Hamlin 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southeast

    In this edition of The Scoop, your host talks about the Energy Savings Performance Contract (ESPC) at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay for October's Energy Action Month. This is the largest ESPC project in DoD history that includes $340 million in new energy infrastructure.

    In case you missed Rear Admiral Korka's Energy Action Month video, you can view it at https://youtu.be/-UKnt-TDJME.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2020
    Date Posted: 11.24.2020 13:36
    Category:
    Video ID: 773944
    VIRIN: 201124-N-TZ363-554
    Filename: DOD_108076255
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Scoop - October 2020 - ESPC, by Jeffrey Hamlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC Southeast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT