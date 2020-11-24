The Scoop - October 2020 - ESPC

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this edition of The Scoop, your host talks about the Energy Savings Performance Contract (ESPC) at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay for October's Energy Action Month. This is the largest ESPC project in DoD history that includes $340 million in new energy infrastructure.



In case you missed Rear Admiral Korka's Energy Action Month video, you can view it at https://youtu.be/-UKnt-TDJME.