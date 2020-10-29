Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    50-year Pin Presentation by AFSC Commander

    UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Courtesy Video

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Gen. Gene Kirkland, Commander, Air Force Sustainment Center, presents a 50-year Pin to David Sullivan, 76th Software Engineering Group. Sullivan spent 38 of his 50 years working on the Air Launched Cruise Missile weapons system.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 11.24.2020 13:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 773925
    VIRIN: 201119-F-TR692-0001
    Filename: DOD_108076146
    Length: 00:05:47
    Location: US

    AFMC
    AFSC
    OC-ALC
    76 SWEG

