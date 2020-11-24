Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sergeant Major of the Army and the DCS G-1 SGM Live Town Hall

    UNITED STATES

    11.24.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    The Sergeant Major of the Army and the DCS G-1 SGM will conduct a live town hall in the Pentagon Auditorium, to discuss several brand new enlisted personnel promotion policies.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2020
    Date Posted: 11.24.2020 12:32
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 773922
    Filename: DOD_108076131
    Length: 00:47:07
    Location: US

    This work, Sergeant Major of the Army and the DCS G-1 SGM Live Town Hall, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sergeant Major of the Army
    Pentagon Auditorium

