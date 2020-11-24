The Sergeant Major of the Army and the DCS G-1 SGM will conduct a live town hall in the Pentagon Auditorium, to discuss several brand new enlisted personnel promotion policies.
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2020 12:32
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|773922
|Filename:
|DOD_108076131
|Length:
|00:47:07
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sergeant Major of the Army and the DCS G-1 SGM Live Town Hall, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT