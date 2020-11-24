The Spangdahlem Air Base App provides an easy to use phone directory, immediate notifications affecting the lives of Spangdahlem personel and their families and links to a variety of sites for both mission and recreational related content. In this video, you'll be guided through the app, page by page.
This work, Spangdahlem Base Application, by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
