    Spangdahlem Base Application

    GERMANY

    11.24.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The Spangdahlem Air Base App provides an easy to use phone directory, immediate notifications affecting the lives of Spangdahlem personel and their families and links to a variety of sites for both mission and recreational related content. In this video, you'll be guided through the app, page by page.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2020
    Date Posted: 11.24.2020 03:56
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 773846
    VIRIN: 201123-F-SS577-001
    Filename: DOD_108075569
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spangdahlem Base Application, by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    52 FW
    saber nation
    base app

