The ice rink is getting laid out and prepped for this year's winter season, over at the Physical Fitness Center! Reach out to Fort Wainwright MWR for all the details on upcoming open hours, COVID-adaptations and upcoming activities
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2020 17:56
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|773806
|VIRIN:
|201117-A-XA877-0001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108075144
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|FAIRBANKS, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fort Wainwright ice rink rollout, by Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office and Brian Schlumbohm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
